Hedman Leads The Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lighting announced their new team captain yesterday. Defenseman Victor Hedman will be the 11th captain for the Bolts. Hedman said “it means world to lead this great team, and to get that “C” on your jersey is a big privilege and a big responsibilty.”

There’s a chance we’ll have a new tropical system to deal with next week. The Dove Hurricane Guide is keeping an eye on an area in the Caribbean where a lot of storms form this time of year.

Best airports in the country 5. Tampa International Airport: "Tampa's airport has long felt like a vision of the future from 50 years ago—because it was. But thanks to $1 billion worth of upgrades, TPA is poised to jet into this century and beyond. A new SkyConnect people-mover system, with high-tech trains from Japan, is making this already convenient airport (which is very close to downtown) more accessible than ever. Also new: automated e-gates that allow fliers to scan their own boarding passes at the shuttles leading to airside concourses and new public artworks, including an Instagram-friendly, 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture poking its head below the surface of the water (aka the ceiling)," Conde Nast Traveler said. (PHOTO: Tampa International Airport)

Tampa International Airport takes the #2 spot for the Best Large Airport ranking this year, losing the top spot to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California by a mere two points. TPA has been #1 for the past two surveys from JD Power. See where other airports rank here.

A confirmed case of Dengue Fever in Pasco County had the Florida Department of Health issuing a mosquito borne illness alert. Dengue fever can feel like the flu, but you may have it and not even know it. For more from the FDH, check here.

Tampa, your water may smell and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process that began this week, and may last through Oct. 7th.

The environmental group Save The West Klosterman Preserve fell short of their initial fund raising efforts but received a reprieve to the end of the year to save the plot of land in Tarpon Springs. They still need some $260,000 to buy the land and save it from development. To donate and for more information, please check here.

It’s another “W” for the Bucs, beating Detroit on their home turf last Sunday. Next up the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium Sunday for a 1 pm game against Denver.

