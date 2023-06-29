The Heat Is On

Heat advisories were in place for most of the Bay area yesterday, and today’s forecast may be even warmer. Our team of meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather predict the possibility of record heat for the next few days, and not a great chance at cooling showers. For the latest of that and the forecast for the 4th, download the Dove app here, and keep it handy for what you need to know to stay safe.

With AAA predicting record travel this weekend with 50 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles or more, anyone with airline reservations may have to deal with more delays or cancellations. A combination of severe weather and staff shortages are being blamed. Check with your airline before heading out, and take a look at FlightAware for more information.

The ribbon has been cut, the first band took the stage last night at The Sound in downtown Clearwater’s Coachman park and everyone seems to love the newest addition to the Bay area’s music and park venues. Safety Harbor resident Robin Zander and Cheap Trick had the honor of performing first with more to come. The 4th of July concert will be with the Florida Orchestra as part of Clearwater Celebrates America with the big booms at 9:30.

Speaking of the 4th, the weekend has plenty along with other events. Ann Kelly has a list in Ann-Ventures to keep handy for the links you’ll need. Some of those include Tampa’s Boom by the Bay Hard Rock Takeover will be in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday. Sparkman Wharf gets joins the fun on the 4th with the Friends of the Riverwalk event.

What else happens this weekend? There are quite a few new laws that take effect this Saturday, June 1st. Among those are the record $116.5 billion budget, senate bill 22, that prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and house bill 543, which allows Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses. For more on the additional laws, click here.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are four confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was named the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. The award is given to the player who is an outstanding example of a leader both on and off the ice. Stamkos has long supported the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

