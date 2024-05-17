The Heat Is On

Severe weather in Houston Friday was responsible for at least four deaths and caused extensive damage and left over a million without power. Office building windows were blown out, and roads flooded. Our Dove Tampa Bay Weather from 10 Tampa Bay Weather will have it very hot with a good chance for thunderstorms to fire up, with the best chance Sunday. Keep the Dove app handy at @1055thedove for weather alerts.

The National Weather Service has started hurricane season off with their usual updates a little earlier this year. It’s going to be a very active season according to the NWS, so make sure you have the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

Pinellas County is giving residents a chance to get ahead of the storms by offering free, prefilled sandbags The site is at the Pinellas County Household Hazardous Waster Facility on 109th Avenue North and will be open all year from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 5 pm Saturdays. For more storm preps keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

Because one Manatee County commissioner objected to the Sunshine Skyway being lit specifically for Pride Month, it won’t happen this year for St Pete Pride in June. The Florida Department of Transportation policy is that any light display requests must be approved by all three county commissions since the bridge runs through Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties,. Manatee Commission Chairman Mike Rahn was the only person to object. So now FDOT will use red, white and blue lights from Memorial Day through Labor Day. This change means other groups who had their causes highlighted like Mental Health, Autism and Sickle Cell will be left out. There’s more on the story from the Tampa Bay Times.

The Florida Department of Transportation turned the Sunshine Skyway into a patriotic showcase by shining red, white and blue lights on the bridge's columns.

The Tampa Bay Bucs released the new regular season schedule, with a home kickoff date against the Washington Commanders Sept 8th at Raymond James Stadium. The schedule also includes four prime-time appearances.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group