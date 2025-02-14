Hear Sia cover a Peter Gabriel classic for new HSUS rebranding PSA

The Humane Society of the United States is rebranding — and has tapped Sia to help it get the word out.

Sia has recorded a new version of Peter Gabriel's 1977 hit "Solsbury Hill" for a new ad celebrating the organization's new name: Humane World for Animals. It soundtracks an animated video that shows animals of all different species as Sia sings the song's chorus, "'Hey,' he said, 'Grab your things, I've come to take you home.'"

Sia says in a statement to People, "Peter Gabriel's one of my musical heroes, and this song was like pure magic. To get to sing it for the cause is a dream come true. Lyrically, it's so, so beautiful. This is a legend."

"The song's a perfect blend of emotion and hope, and it's perfect backdrop to the organization's new ad campaign. The chorus perfectly captures the joy and the freedom animals feel when they're rescued," the "Unstoppable" singer adds. "It's like coming home."

Sia performed the song on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night in her first late-night TV performance in seven years. All proceeds from the song will go to Humane World for Animals.

Sia has been involved in animal causes for many years and has five rescue dogs. She tells People, "I've always felt a deep connection to animals and have a strong passion for advocating on their behalf, since they can't speak for themselves."

"Solsbury Hill" appears on Gabriel's self-titled first solo album. It was inspired by his decision to leave his band, Genesis, which he'd cofounded in 1967.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.