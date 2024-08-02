Hear Josh Groban sing Sting song with Broadway star for a good cause: "I'm honored"

By Andrea Dresdale

Josh Groban is out with a special duet version of a Sting song, which will help raise awareness and money for a good cause.

Josh has teamed up with Broadway star and actor Aaron Lazar for a rendition of Sting's single "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot," from Sting's 1996 album, Mercury Falling. It's from Aaron's upcoming album, Impossible Dream. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ALS Network, an organization dedicated to helping people with ALS live longer and better lives. Aaron has ALS, which is sometimes called Lou Gehrig's disease.

Josh tells ABC Audio, "Meeting Aaron for the first time on this project, I can’t tell you how blown away I am by his spirit and kindness. He has galvanized a group of fellow artists to bring light to the mission of finding a cure for ALS and is using his platform and personal health journey for good and I’m honored to be part of that."

Josh adds, "We chose a Sting song, 'Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot,' that really exemplifies the message of hope and community during our hardest days.”

Considering that Lazar appeared in Sting's Broadway musical, The Last Ship, it's not surprising that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also appears on Impossible Dream, as do Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Beach Boys' Mike Love and many more. The album will be out Aug. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!