Hear Josh Groban sing Sting song with Broadway star for a good cause: "I'm honored"

Josh Groban is out with a special duet version of a Sting song, which will help raise awareness and money for a good cause.

Josh has teamed up with Broadway star and actor Aaron Lazar for a rendition of Sting's single "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot," from Sting's 1996 album, Mercury Falling. It's from Aaron's upcoming album, Impossible Dream. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ALS Network, an organization dedicated to helping people with ALS live longer and better lives. Aaron has ALS, which is sometimes called Lou Gehrig's disease.

Josh tells ABC Audio, "Meeting Aaron for the first time on this project, I can’t tell you how blown away I am by his spirit and kindness. He has galvanized a group of fellow artists to bring light to the mission of finding a cure for ALS and is using his platform and personal health journey for good and I’m honored to be part of that."

Josh adds, "We chose a Sting song, 'Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot,' that really exemplifies the message of hope and community during our hardest days.”

Considering that Lazar appeared in Sting's Broadway musical, The Last Ship, it's not surprising that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also appears on Impossible Dream, as do Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Beach Boys' Mike Love and many more. The album will be out Aug. 23.

