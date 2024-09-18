Health Alert

A confirmed case of Dengue Fever in Pasco County had the Florida Department of Health issuing a mosquito borne illness alert. Dengue fever can feel like the flu, but you may have it and not even know it. For more from the FDH, check here.

There’s a system in the Caribbean we’ll be tracking in the Dove Hurricane Guide that could impact our weather next week. For now, it’s trying to cleanup after part of North Carolina was hit with over 20 inches of rain from a no-name storm. The storm that has soaked the Carolinas didn’t have a name, but that didn’t matter. Winds gusted at close to 80 mph, roads have been washed out, and power is out to many. For more on the 2024 hurricane season please keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy.

Tampa, your water may smell and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process that began this week, and may last through Oct. 7th.

The environmental group Save The West Klosterman Preserve fell short of their initial fund raising efforts but received a reprieve to the end of the year to save the plot of land in Tarpon Springs. They still need some $260,000 to buy the land and save it from development. To donate and for more information, please check here.

It’s another “W” for the Bucs, beating Detroit on their home turf Sunday. Next up the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium Sunday for a 1 pm game against Denver.

