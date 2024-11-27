He did it his way: Watch Kelly Clarkson's 8-year-old son sing Frank Sinatra

Most 8-year-olds have never heard of Frank Sinatra, let alone his song "My Way." But Kelly Clarkson's son, Remy, isn't most 8-year-olds.

On the Nov. 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly announced that Remy and her daughter, River, 10, were in the audience, then shared that Remy had warmed up the crowd before the taping by singing the Sinatra classic. She then showed a clip of Remy fronting his mom's band, singing "My Way" as his sister sings along in the audience. "You're welcome," she joked.

When the clip ended, a smiling Remy was standing up in the audience. "Oh my gosh," Kelly said. "[He] walked right in today and said, 'Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?' I said, 'OK, sir!'"

She added, "They're so fun. I love my kids so much."

Turns out neither of Kelly's kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, are shy: Last year, River joined Kelly onstage during her Las Vegas residency to sing "Heartbeat Song." Remy also danced onstage as Kelly sang "Whole Lotta Woman."

