Haven't drunk you yet: Michael Bublé launches signature whiskey brand

Michael Bublé has his own perfume and his own flavor of Bubly water, but now he's leveling up with his own brand of whiskey.

It's called Fraser & Thompson, which Michael says is named in honor of one of his fondest childhood memories. "I spent many summers with my grandfather at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in British Columbia," he says in a statement.

"For the last three years, we worked together to perfect a whiskey blend that is equally elegant and approachable," Michael adds. "We can't wait to pour you a glass!"

Michael worked with his pal Paul Cirka, a master distiller and blender, for three years to create the booze, which has flavors of sweet fig and blood orange, and a finish of caramel, vanilla and spice. The whiskey's slogan is "Easy, now."

Michael posted a humorous ad for it on Instagram, in which he's too tired to get out of bed to film a commercial, so he orders the company to simply put the logo on social media.

Now you'll have something special to sip when you pull out your trusty copy of Michael's Christmas album this year. Or, you could listen to him duet with Cher on her new holiday album.

