Harry Styles posts message to fans as tour concludes: "I'll see you again when the time is right"

After two years, Harry Styles' Love on Tour trek came to an end in Italy over the weekend, and he took to his Instagram Story on Monday (July 24) to post a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, especially the fans.

Alongside a photo of Harry taking a bow onstage, he wrote, "Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Harry concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

After being postponed several times due to the pandemic, Love on Tour began in September of 2021, in support of Harry's December 2019 album, Fine Line. In May of 2022, he released Harry's House, and the tour turned into a celebration of both albums.

