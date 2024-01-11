Harry Styles picture book for preschoolers coming next month

Una Woods/Silver Dolphin Books.

By Andrea Dresdale

It's never too early to introduce your kid to the joys of Harry Styles fandom.

picture book about Harry aimed at children ages 3 to 5 is coming February 6. Called Have You Heard of? Harry Styles, it's tells the story of Harry's career and his stardom via interactive elements like flaps and wheels. Kids can manipulate them to get Harry to play different instruments, put on his stage clothes and more.

The text is about as basic as it comes: "Harry loved to sing when he was growing up. He started his career in a talent show. Harry was in a band called One Direction. What music do YOU like?"

The board book, from Silver Dolphin Books, follows the company's previous book Have You Heard of? Dolly Parton.

And if your kid wants something more challenging, you can check out Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, which came out last year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!