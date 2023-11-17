Harry Styles' mother claps back at fans' hate toward singer's new buzz cut

The uproar that Harry Styles' new buzz cut has caused among fans necessitated his mother to step in and tell everyone they need to take several seats.

Some fans are upset that Harry cut off his luscious locks and are complaining about it online. In response, his mother, Anne Twist, reposted a photo of Harry's new look and scolded fans for their negativity.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it," Twist wrote, adding the hashtag #TPWK, a reference to Harry's song "Treat People with Kindness."

She also posted a graphic that reads, "Harry Styles fans shocked over shaved head reveal: "Ruined my entire life," followed by another graphic reading, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."

Other fans flooded Twist's comments section with support. One wrote, "So sad that even his mum has to speak up about it. People on the internet are not able to treat someone nicely, who has given them nothing but love and positivity. We love you H, always."

Before Harry's lifestyle brand Pleasing confirmed his hairstyle in an Instagram post, the BBC reports that a fan had already gone viral on TikTok by posting about her encounter with Anne Twist in a local IKEA. During that encounter, the fan asked Twist if it was true that Harry had shaved his head, and Twist said yes, adding that he "just fancied a change" while he was on vacation.

