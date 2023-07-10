Happy Birthday, Tampa

The city of Tampa turns 136 years old this week, and to commemorate Saturday’s event, this week is now “Archive Awareness Week”. Events will be help throughout the city with a full list from the city here.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast

It’s going to be another very warm week, with the highest temps predicted for Thursday and into the weekend. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a 40% chance for showers for this Monday, and 60% for Tuesday.

World Series Game 4 The Rays' Randy Arozarena showed some muscle after hitting a home run in the fourth inning. The blast was Arozarena's record-setting ninth in postseason play. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press )

Baseball is taking a break for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, and the Ray’s Randy Arozarena is a favorite in tonight’s home run derby. Four Rays made it on the All-Star roster, including pitcher Shane McClanahan who will not play due to an injury, outfielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Yandy Diaz and shortstop Wander Franco.

