Hailey Bieber's dad says "the world" will see Justin and Hailey's baby "soon"

So far, all we've seen of Justin and Hailey Bieber's newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, is a photo of his foot, but that might change in the near future.

Speaking to People, Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, said that he didn't "want to say too much," but did gush that the baby is "unbelievably cute." He added, "And the world will see him soon."

It's not clear if Baldwin meant that Justin and Hailey are planning some kind of photo shoot to introduce baby Jack or that they'll be taking him out in public somewhere.

Justin and Hailey announced Jack's arrival on Aug. 23 with a social media post showing the baby's tiny foot, Hailey's hand and the message "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

