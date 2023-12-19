Gwen Stefani promises new music for 2024: "Finally hitting that zone"

Trae Patton/NBC

By Andrea Dresdale

Gwen Stefani won't be on The Voice next season, but she won't be sitting at home: she's got new music coming.

Speaking to Extra TV, Gwen says, "I am really excited about it ... I've been working on music probably since 2020, like, just casually, like, going in the studio and finally hitting that zone where I'm, like, 'OK, this is where I'm at now.'"

"It's hard because ... I've done so many different styles, it's like, 'Where am I now?'" she continues. "And for me, I kinda found that now, so it's exciting. I can't wait to share it."

In the past couple of years, Gwen has released a few singles, like 2020's "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," 2021's "Slow Clap" and this year's "True Babe." But the last album she released was 2017's You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!