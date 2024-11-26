Gwen Stefani recalls how she tried to say 'no' to Blake Shelton relationship: 'This is insane'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to be super happy together, but Gwen says when they first began dating, she thought it was a terrible idea and tried to get him to drop the notion of having a relationship with her.

Gwen and Blake were both coaches on The Voice when their marriages — hers to rocker Gavin Rossdale and his to fellow country star Miranda Lambert — fell apart. They started seeing each other, but, speaking to People magazine, Gwen reveals, "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point."

"There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

But Blake was persistent and wooed her with something she couldn't resist — he started writing a song and asked her to finish it.

"So I wrote him ... the second verse on the song ... over text," she says. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

That song, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," turned into a duet that they recorded and released in 2016. In it, Gwen sings, "I'd never ever meant to get so into you/ Thought I was using you just to get me through/ You know I'm broken, I don't trust anyone/ Last thing I needed was to fall in love."

And Blake sings, "If moving on is what you wanna do/ Why don't you do it? ... If you really need a brand new start/ Why don't you go ahead and break my heart?"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.