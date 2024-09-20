Gwen Stefani drops new breakup song, "Somebody Else's"

Gwen Stefani is a woman scorned in her new song "Somebody Else's."

The "Cool" singer, 54, released the track — the first single off her forthcoming fifth studio album, Bouquet, out Nov. 15 — on Friday. In the song, Stefani reminisces about a former love and being glad the relationship is over.

"I don't know what a heart like mine/ Was doin' in a love like that, ah/ Doin' in a love so bad," she sings. "I don't know what a woman like me/ Was doin' with a man like you, ooh/ But now I got a love so true."

"Now that I found the real thing/ You don't compare/ And I don't care/ You're somebody else's/ And it doesn't even break my heart," she continues. "You're somebody else's/ And I pray for them whoever they are/ Every day with you is rock bottom/ Leavin' you saved me, my God/ Look at me blossom/ You're somebody else's problem."

The lyrics get more brutal, with Stefani at one point singing, "If I could go back in time/ I would erase you, ooh," and "Now that you're dead to me/ I feel so alive."

Stefani also calls this former flame "narcissistic" and "semi-psychotic," saying that he had her "so manipulated" and "gaslit."

"Somebody Else's" may be the first single off Bouquet, but fans have already heard another song on the album, "Purple Irises," which Stefani previously duetted on with her husband, country music star Blake Shelton.

Stefani married Shelton in July 2021. She shares her three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.