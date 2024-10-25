A Great Big World releases new versions of 'Say Something' for song's 10th anniversary

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's been 10 years since A Great Big World released their hit song "Say Something."

To commemorate the occasion, the duo is releasing new, reimagined versions of the track. Paired in a two-song digital package, "Say Something (revisited)" and "Say Something (ukulele version)" are now available on all streaming and digital platforms.

The revisited version of the song is an acoustic version featuring string arrangement by Rob Moose, while the ukulele version pays homage to the way the song was originally composed over a decade ago.

"’Say Something’ is the song that changed our lives forever,” A Great Big World said in a joint statement. “We are incredibly humbled that so many people have connected to it in the ways that they have. As we begin the next chapter as a band, we wanted to bring things full circle and celebrate the moment with these new recordings.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!