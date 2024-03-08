Grand Prix Weekend

It’s going to be warm and humid this weekend, and the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay started the day with fog in many areas today once again, but the weather heading into another busy weekend looks good - until Sunday when the chance for rain goes up. Traffic slowdowns around the Bay this week will include the Grand Prix of St Petersburg, and of course the start of Spring Break. For where to park and events, check here.

St Pete Grand Prix Track

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay are continue under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

The Sound is getting a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as BayCare at The Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions and will go before Clearwater City Council for approval.

Trip Advisor's Top U.S. Beaches for 2024 For more: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches-cUnitedStates-g191#filters-area (iStock)

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans will remain a Buccaneer. Evans has a new two-year, $52 million contract. Now attention turns to quarterback Baker Mayfield to see if the two will stay a dynamic duo on the field.

Dove Daily Update

