Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift sets record with fourth Album of the Year win, Billy Joel performs new single

It was the biggest night in music on Sunday, with the 2024 Grammy Awards hosted yet again by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift won the night's top award, picking up Album of the Year for Midnights. This makes her the first person to win the award four times. Earlier in the ceremony, she won her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, also for Midnights, where she celebrated by announcing her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19," Taylor said.

Right before Taylor's big win, Billy Joel took the stage to sing his single, "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new song in 17 years. He received a standing ovation as Trevor Noah welcomed Celine Dion to the stage to present Taylor Swift with Album of the Year. The crowd remained standing throughout Celine's surprise appearance on stage.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart,” Celine said. She made this rare public appearance after she shared her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome in December 2022.

Miley Cyrus won her first career Grammys – for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year – for her song "Flowers." She also performed the track live for the third time ever. "Why are y'all acting like you don't know this song?" she asked in the middle of her performance, before she happily exclaimed, "I just won my first Grammy!"

Later in the night, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her emotional ballad, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. She also performed the song during the ceremony, as her brother, Finneas, accompanied her on piano.

