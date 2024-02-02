Goo Goo Dolls release new single and video, "Beautiful Lie"

Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Goo Goo Dolls are out with a new single and video.

The track is called "Beautiful Lie," and Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik says, "The song is a departure from our latest album Chaos In Bloom. It's a simple song, very chill. It felt fresh to me and I hope you enjoy it."

The band will likely perform the song during their upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand with Matchbox Twenty, which start February 13.

On Friday, Goo Goo Dolls will be part of an all-star tribute to Jon Bon Jovi, who is being honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year by the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. Other performers and presenters on the bill include Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, Jelly Roll, Bruce Springsteen, Train's Pat Monahan, Melissa Etheridge and Shania Twain.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

