Goo Goo Dolls postpone shows as John Rzeznik hospitalized with pneumonia

Goo Goo Dolls were scheduled to perform in South Africa this week, but they've had to postpone those shows because singer John Rzeznik is in the hospital with pneumonia.

John posted a video of himself on Instagram speaking from his hospital bed, telling fans, "I'm truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia, and they checked me into the hospital. I'm stuck here for a day or two. But we're working on getting back down there as fast as we can."

The South Africa shows have now been rescheduled to March of 2025. The band's next scheduled show is Dec. 14 in Naples, Florida. In early 2025, they have plans to tour Australia, and in July, they're launching their Summer Anthem 2025 North American Tour with Dashboard Confessional.

By then, the "Iris" hitmakers will likely have new material to play, as they're currently working on a new album.

