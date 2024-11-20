Going, Going, Gone?

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A batting helmet of a Tampa Bay Rays player sits on the field during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on August 20, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Rays deal with Pinellas County may be a thing of the past. County Commissioners did not vote on funding for a new stadium and delayed it once again. Now the team says this has put a halt to all plans. For more details on what the future may hold, check here.

View Of St. Petersburg, Florida After Hurricane Milton ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 15: Aerial view of Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton on October 15, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX (mpi34/mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx)

The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

Metropolitan Ministries

The Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group