The Go-Go’s reuniting for California Hall of Fame induction

The Go-Go's are getting back together, at least for the night.

The band's frontwoman, Belinda Carlisle, teased the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a photo of a drum with the band's name on it and the caption, "Guess who I'm rehearsing with????"

The Go-Go's Instagram account then spilled the beans that the performance would be part of the group's California Hall of Fame induction. Alongside a picture of the whole band, they wrote, "When you're getting in the California Hall of Fame, it's only right to celebrate with a little music, hey!"

The Hall of Fame induction is happening Tuesday, February 6, at 9 p.m. PT. Fans who want to see the reunion performance will be able to do so via a livestream on the California Museum's YouTube channel.

Formed in California in 1978, The Go-Go's — Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin — released their debut album, Beauty and the Beat, in 1981. It topped the charts and contained four Hot 100 Hits, including "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "We Got The Beat." They went on to sell over 7 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

