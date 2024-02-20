Gloria Estefan featured in first episode of new YouTube series 'The Thread'

Credit: Life Stories

By Andrea Dresdale

Gloria Estefan will talk about her life and career in the first episode of a new YouTube documentary series called The Thread, premiering on March 4.

The Thread will feature "exceptional individuals" sharing "the different paths they have taken to lead meaningful lives." In addition to Gloria, the first 16 episodes will feature notable figures like skater Tony Hawk, journalist Katie Couric, Martin Sheen, Seinfeld's Jason Alexander and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

In the first episode, "Singing Through Struggles," Gloria discusses growing up in a Cuban immigrant family, her personal and professional relationship with her husband, Emilio, her experience as a childhood victim of sexual abuse and the highlights of a career that has seen her receive the Kennedy Center Honors, perform at the Super Bowl, win multiple Grammys and sell more than 100 records worldwide.

"I never would have imagined being an artist, but I can inspire people going through their own hardships," Gloria says in the trailer for the first episode. "And that gave so much purpose to my fame."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

