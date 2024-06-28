Glastonbury's here, and Dua Lipa is gonna make sure she doesn't "f*** it up"

What Dua Lipa has called "the pinnacle" of her career -- her headlining set at U.K.'s Glastonbury festival -- takes place Friday night, and she tells Music Week that she plans to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“It's definitely the biggest show of my life,” she said. “So, I'm gonna make sure I don't f*** it up. I’ll try to shed some of the adrenaline before, but I think it will be impossible. By the time [it] comes, it’s going to be a whole new set of emotions.”

“Since the very beginning, Glastonbury has been the pinnacle for me,” Dua continued. “It's my favorite festival. I love the sense of community and the world that you're in for those days that you're there, there's nothing quite like it. And any song I've ever made, when I hear it back, I'm like, ‘How's this gonna sound at Glastonbury?’"

Dua also thinks the fact that two out of the three headliners at this weekend's festival are women -- it's her, SZA and Coldplay -- should be inspiring for other female acts.

"It's amazing to be up there, to be put at the top," she says. "We’ve just got to keep supporting women and pushing them to that degree so they can see it's possible.”

You can watch Dua's performance livestreaming at bbc.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.