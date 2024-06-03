Girls Just Wanna Say Goodbye: Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper is saying goodbye to the road.

The Grammy-winning star has announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will be her first major tour in 10 years. Set to kick off October 18 in Montreal, the tour is set to wrap up in Chicago on December 5. Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

A presale starts on June 4, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. VIP packages are available at vipnation.com.

Meanwhile, a documentary about Cyndi, Let the Canary Sing, will premiere on Paramount+ on June 4. Also on June 4, Cyndi will have her handprints immortalized in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, ahead of a private screening of the film and a Q&A.

And it's a busy week for Cyndi: The next day, June 5, she'll be a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the tour and the documentary.

On June 2, Cyndi was honored as a Lifetime Ally Icon at the West Hollywood Pride Parade, for her years of activism on behalf of LGBTQ rights, social justice and women's issues.

