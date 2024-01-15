Get your Justin Bieber-adjacent NHL All-Star jersey now

Justin Bieber wears new NHL All-Star jersey/Tyrell Hampton

By Andrea Dresdale

After Justin Bieber's fashion brand, drew house, created reversible alternate jerseys for his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, it's taken its hockey apparel to the next level.

All the jerseys for the All-Star Game on February 3, hosted by the Maple Leafs, will be drew house-designed. There are four versions: blue, red, yellow and white, one for each All-Star team; each has a 22-inch-high NHL shield in bubble letters.

You can buy your own version of the jerseys now at adidas.comadidas.caNHLShop.comNHLShop.ca and other retailers.

Justin has already been confirmed to attend the NHL All-Star Game and will reportedly be one of the team captains. In the U.S., the All-Star Game will air February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!