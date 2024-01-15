Get your Justin Bieber-adjacent NHL All-Star jersey now

After Justin Bieber's fashion brand, drew house, created reversible alternate jerseys for his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, it's taken its hockey apparel to the next level.

All the jerseys for the All-Star Game on February 3, hosted by the Maple Leafs, will be drew house-designed. There are four versions: blue, red, yellow and white, one for each All-Star team; each has a 22-inch-high NHL shield in bubble letters.

You can buy your own version of the jerseys now at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and other retailers.

Justin has already been confirmed to attend the NHL All-Star Game and will reportedly be one of the team captains. In the U.S., the All-Star Game will air February 3 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

