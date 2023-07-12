Get a very "Pleasing" Harry Styles-approved manicure in New York or Miami

Karwai Tang/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

In addition to recording chart-topping songs and acting in high-profile films, Harry Styles has a side business as a beauty mogul with his Pleasing brand — and now you can get a special manicure using his Pollinators collection of nail colors.

Pleasing has teamed up with Vanity Projects, a nail salon with branches in Miami and New York, to offer the Pleasing Manicure. The manicures feature colors Bell Boy Blue, Pond Goo (which is green), Bride's Buttercream, Peachy Cheeks and Live Laugh Lilac. A solid-color manicure starts at $25, but if you want nail art, it'll cost $50.

The nail deal runs through July 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!