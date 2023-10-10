Get ready for a Michael Bolton Christmas

Androver Music

By Andrea Dresdale

Michael Bolton is celebrating the holiday season this year with a new Christmas album, due out November 3.

Called Christmas Time, the album features covers of iconic holiday songs, including "Joy to the World," "Let It Snow," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and "Winter Wonderland." There's also a duet version of "The Prayer" with singer Lara Fabian.

The album's first single, though, is a new original song co-written by Michael. It's called "Christmas Isn't Christmas" and it's a duet with country star Mickey Guyton. That will hit streaming services on October 20.

Christmas Time is available to preorder now. In a statement, Michael says, "I've always loved the spirit of the holiday season because it's all about bringing your loved ones together and music does that for us."

Michael has scheduled three holiday shows in support of the new album: December 6 in Buffalo, New York; December 8 in New Buffalo, Michigan; and a December 17 show in Uncasville in Michael's home of Connecticut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

