Get a preview of Miley Cyrus' new single "Used To Be Young" now

Noua Unu Studio

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus' new single "Used To Be Young" is officially coming out at midnight, but she's posted a decent chunk of it on her socials for you to hear now.

On Instagram, she's shared an excerpt from her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation Continued (Backyard Sessions) —  an expanded version of the Disney+ special that streamed earlier this year — which airs tonight, August 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The excerpt includes snippets of the song's video, which shows Miley singing the song with tears in her eyes while wearing a Mickey Mouse tee under a red sequined bodysuit.

In the excerpt, Miley also explains what the songs means to her. "It's optimistic and there's a sadness," she says. "It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time."

"More importantly," she notes, "this song is about looking towards the future and where I'm going."

A few days ago, Miley wrote on social media that she wrote the lyrics for "Used To Be Young" two years ago, during "a time I felt misunderstood."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!