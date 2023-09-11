Get in line: Shania Twain says she'd love to sing with Adele

There probably aren't many artists out there who wouldn't want to sing with Adele, so it's maybe not that surprising to hear Shania Twain would love to collaborate with the British superstar.

Speaking to the U.K. tabloid The Sun, Shania says, "I would love to sing with her. I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing."

"She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too," Shania adds. "She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

Shania, a Las Vegas headliner herself, went to see Adele's Vegas residency in November 2022 and tells The Sun she got to talk to Adele at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

"She was seated nearby and having a great time," Shania says. "We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

And Adele may want to sing with Shania, considering she's actually a fan. After Shania went to Adele's show, the "Easy On Me" singer posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the Canadian diva sitting in her audience wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

“Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," Adele captioned the post. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show.”

Meanwhile, Shania's new Vegas residency, Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits, will open at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in May 2024.

