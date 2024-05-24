Get 'em before they're gone: Taylor Swift offering live acoustic "Paris" versions of 'TTPD' tracks

They'll only be available for a few more hours, but Taylor Swift is giving fans a souvenir from her Eras Tour shows from France.

She's offering three different digital versions of The Tortured Poets Department on her website, and each one comes with a different acoustic version of a song from the album, recorded live at her concerts in Paris earlier this month. One includes "LOML," the other features "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" and the third has a mashup of "The Alchemy" and "Treacherous." Each album costs $5.99.

The New York Times is reporting that Taylor and Billie Eilish are both jockeying for the number one spot on the Billboard album chart this week. Taylor's hoping to retain the spot she's held for a month, while Billie hopes to crash in with her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

