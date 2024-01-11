Gearing Up For The Weekend

The bleachers are going up on Bayshore Blvd as the city gets ready for the annual invasion of the Pirates. The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates takes place January 27th, but before that it’s all about the dogs. The Water Street Pirate Pup Parade and Costume Contest is this Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm. The Children’s Gasparilla events follows on the 20th.

The weather could be an issue - again - to begin the weekend. The chance for rain increases for Friday later in the day and into Saturday morning. Temps will cool down as well with a high on Saturday of just 63, and 66 on Sunday. Another front may roll through on Tuesday, so make sure your alerts from 10 Tampa Bay Weather are activated on your phone, and keep the Dove App handy for the latest weather information at 1055thedove.

There were two confirmed EF-0 tornadoes caused damage earlier this week.. One struck Bartlett Park, just south of downtown St Petersburg, and the other was in Hudson Beach. Up in the Panhandle, on Panama City Beach a waterspout made it onshore pushing one home on its side.

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year will end this Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blook drive, go to oneblood.org.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

