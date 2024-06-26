Gavin DeGraw releasing reimagined version of 2003 debut, 'Chariot'

Gavin DeGraw is revisiting his past: He's releasing a new, reimagined version of his debut album, Chariot, due out Sept. 27.

The new version, produced by Dave Cobb, includes two previously unreleased songs Gavin wrote during the original Chariot sessions, "Get Lost" and "Love Is Stronger (Alright)." He says in a message to fans, "As an artist, you fight your entire life to get to that first album. Chariot changed everything for me. It opened the doors to touring the world, meeting my heroes, and spending my life making music. But most importantly, it introduced me to all of you. For that, I'm forever grateful."

"In the two decades since that first album, we’ve grown together, we’ve sung and danced together, and we’ve shared memories and stories, creating a community connected by the greatest unifier of all, in my opinion, which is music.”

He adds, "I’m excited to celebrate the past 20 years of memories we’ve had and revisit this old friend together."

Chariot featured Gavin's breakthrough hit "I Don't Want to Be," as well as two other singles, "Follow Through" and the title track. The reimagined version of that song is coming out June 28.

Gavin is hitting the road in Europe this fall starting Oct. 18 in Milan, Italy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.