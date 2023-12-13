FSU Snub Investigation

An anti-trust investigation is underway by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody into why Florida State University was not given the bowl bid they believe they deserved. Moody wants more information on the selection process and said “my Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct.” For now, Florida State will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30th.

FSU fans shocked, disappointed as undefeated team denied spot in College Football Playoff

The city of Tampa is trying to lower the levels of what are called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. New, state of the art technology was on display by the Tampa Water Department. The “Suspended Ion Exchange” (SIX) will be added to the David L. Tippin treatment facility.

With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

Holiday travelers People pass through Orlando International Airport ahead of the Christmas holiday. (Nick Papantonis)

Things will look very different on Davis Islands with the announcement for expansion plans at Tampa General Hospital. At last week’s Tampa City Council meeting, plans for a 13-story pavilion at the cost of $510 million dollars were approved. It will be right next to the existing TGH structure and will be the tallest building on the Island. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Bucs are now in first place with a 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bucs head to Green Bay for the next game, with two of their final three games in Tampa to wrap up the regular season.

Dove Daily Update

