Friday Tradition Returns

Thanks to some generous business owners, the First Friday street party will continue on Central Avenue in St Pete. The monthly party had been canceled due to lack of money but will go on tonight starting at 6 pm on Central between 2nd and 3rd Streets. For additional information, check with us here.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast 10 Tampa Bay Weather weekend forecast

With another busy weekend coming up in Tampa Bay that includes the annual Feast of the Epiphany in Tarpon Spring Saturday, messy weather will be moving in. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has another cold front on the way for Saturday, bringing a strong chance for windy, rainy conditions. Keep the Dove App handy for the latest at @1055thedove.

No one in Florida had all the Powerball numbers, but there are two there are now millionaires after Monday night’s drawing, and both were sold at Publix stores. One for $1 million was sold in Port St Lucie, and a second worth $2 million was sold at the Publix at Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa.

Powerball sign Jan. 1, 2024

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year began Monday and will run through Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group