Friday Tradition Returns

Dove App Arc Promo Image

By Ann Kelly

Thanks to some generous business owners, the First Friday street party will continue on Central Avenue in St Pete. The monthly party had been canceled due to lack of money but will go on tonight starting at 6 pm on Central between 2nd and 3rd Streets. For additional information, check with us here.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast 10 Tampa Bay Weather weekend forecast

With another busy weekend coming up in Tampa Bay that includes the annual Feast of the Epiphany in Tarpon Spring Saturday, messy weather will be moving in. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has another cold front on the way for Saturday, bringing a strong chance for windy, rainy conditions. Keep the Dove App handy for the latest at @1055thedove.

No one in Florida had all the Powerball numbers, but there are two there are now millionaires after Monday night’s drawing, and both were sold at Publix stores. One for $1 million was sold in Port St Lucie, and a second worth $2 million was sold at the Publix at Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa.

Powerball sign Jan. 1, 2024

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year began Monday and will run through Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!