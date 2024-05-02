Start setting aside some cash for the next Sales Tax Holiday for Floridians. Freedom Sales Tax Holiday will return on July 1st and end on July 31st. This one is meant to let us enjoy the great outdoors and have fun this summer with tax savings on items like outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and event on movie tickets, concerts and game tickets and entry to state parks and museums.

Ann-Ventures Ft DeSoto, Pinellas County

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Sea turtle nesting season officially begins today, but the season if off to an early start with nests already being watched in the Panhandle and down on Venice Beach. Business and residences are asked to dim their lights overnight since the hatchlings could head toward the light and away from the water.

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled the team’s new “Grit x Glow” uniforms at the Trop. The team says the new outfits are a nod to the city’s counterculture and are called City Connect from Nike and they’ll be wearing them this weekend against the Yankees.

