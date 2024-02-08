Frank Sinatra's daughters congratulate Taylor Swift on breaking dad's Album of Year record

Francis Specker/CBS

By Andrea Dresdale

When Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Grammy at the Grammy Awards Sunday, she became the only person ever to win that category four times, pulling out a tie with three other artists, including the late Frank Sinatra, who died in 1998.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sinatra's daughters, Nancy and Tina, posted a message to Taylor, saying, "Congratulations @taylorswift13 on your Album of the Year win and breaking our dad's record. You're a champion for artists everywhere, and doing it your way."

Aside from Sinatra, who won Album of the Year in 1960, 1966 and 1967, the other two artists who won Album of the Year three times are Stevie Wonder, who took home the win in 1974, 1975 and 1977, and Paul Simon, who won in 1976 and 1986 as a solo artist and in 1971 as part of Simon & Garfunkel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!