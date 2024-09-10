Francine Threatens The Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane later today, heading for the Gulf Coast. Parts of the Louisiana coastline are under a hurricane warning. The latest from the Dove Hurricane Guide is available here, and how our own weather is shaping up for the next few days from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.
Tuesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and memorials are planned on both sides of the Bay. Check Ann-Ventures for the latest and send up your memories of that day using the Dove app at @1055thedove.
The Bucs opened the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. Next up is a road trip against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.
Baseball Hall of Famer, former Tampa Bay Ray and Tampa resident Wade Boggs broke the news on social media over the weekend he is battling prostate cancer. Boggs said he’s a fighter and won’t back down, and looks forward to ringing the bell when treatment is complete.
