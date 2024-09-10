Francine Threatens The Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane later today, heading for the Gulf Coast. Parts of the Louisiana coastline are under a hurricane warning. The latest from the Dove Hurricane Guide is available here, and how our own weather is shaping up for the next few days from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

Tuesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and memorials are planned on both sides of the Bay. Check Ann-Ventures for the latest and send up your memories of that day using the Dove app at @1055thedove.

The Bucs opened the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. Next up is a road trip against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.

MLB: JUL 09 Braves at Rays ST. PETERSBURG, FL - July 09: Baseball Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Rays star Wade Boggs is inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame before the MLB regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays on July 09, 2023, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer, former Tampa Bay Ray and Tampa resident Wade Boggs broke the news on social media over the weekend he is battling prostate cancer. Boggs said he’s a fighter and won’t back down, and looks forward to ringing the bell when treatment is complete.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group