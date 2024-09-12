Francine Moves On

Francine made it up to Category Two strength at landfall in Louisiana yesterday and now 300,000 are without power. The Dove Hurricane Guide is also watching a couple of systems that may impact our weather next week, and that’s online now and on the app at @1055thedove.

FILE: Faucet

Starting Monday, your water may smell and taste a little different in Tampa. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process, and may last through Oct. 7th.

Another Tampa restaurant is closing. Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse, which began as Sam Seltzer’s, will close the doors for good at the end of the month. The final day is Sunday, Sept. 29.

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shakes hands with Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during a game at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bucs opened the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. They’re back in action this weekend against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.

Baseball Hall of Famer, former Tampa Bay Ray and Tampa resident Wade Boggs broke the news on social media over the weekend he is battling prostate cancer. Boggs said he’s a fighter and won’t back down, and looks forward to ringing the bell when treatment is complete.

Dove Daily Update





