Florida police find mystery tunnel leading to Chase bank

Florida Police Find Tunnel Leading to Bank

Sinkholes are not unusual in Florida. Tunnels are a different matter.

The FBI is investigating the discovery of an underground tunnel that appears to lead to a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Authorities on Tuesday originally responded to a report of a sinkhole in the middle of a road in the Broward County city, WFOR reported. However, the work crew from Pembroke Pines’ utility department found something much different.

“They looked inside the hole and saw a power cord running toward the wood lines,” FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock told the television station. “At that time they called the Pembroke Pines Police Department who showed up, went to the wood lines, and noticed what looked the entrance to a tunnel.”

In addition to the power cord, workers found a gas-powered generator, a winch and a wagon used to haul dirt and rocks, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Workers called Pembroke Pines police, who used a remote control rover to follow the tunnel, which went under the road and stretched toward the drive-up window of the bank, WPLG reported. Police called the FBI into the case Wednesday morning, the television station reported.

Leverock said the tunnel was between 2 to 4 feet wide and at least 50 yards long, WPLG reported.

"I would like to say I saw something like this in the movies," Leverock told the television station. "However, this hole is so small. It is unique."

The bank remained open Wednesday, although the drive-up windows were closed.

Leverock said the tunnel did not breach the bank and no money was taken, WFOR reported.

"We did not find a body in the hole," Leverock told the television station. "We don't know who is behind this at this time. They could have been here a week ago, last night."

The end of the tunnel had not yet been found by Wednesday afternoon, Leverock told the Sun-Sentinel, adding the FBI was still trying to determine who was behind the burrowing.

“We don’t know who is behind this at this time,” Leverock told the newspaper.

A manager at Chase declined comment, the Sun-Sentinel reported.