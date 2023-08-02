Florida Falls Out Of Favor For Retirement

Florida has fallen out of favor with retirees. A new study from Bankrate doesn’t even have the state in the top five, after topping the list just last year. Florida is now ranked eighth, with Iowa now number one. The study uses five factors to determine the rankings - affordability, overall well-being, the cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

It’s back to work today for those hoping for a big Mega Millions win. Once again, no one won the $1.25 billion dollar jackpot last night, so for Friday night’s drawing the jackpot could exceed the previous winning ticket for $1.337 billion that was won in Illinois on July 29, 2022. The numbers drawn for the $1.1 billion grand prize were 8-24-30-45-61 and the Megaball was 12. The multiplier was 4X.

No real change in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather, with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms and a high around 92. We’ll keep the forecast through the weekend, and it may be a little warmer with highs reaching 94. See what it will be like and how to keep safe from severe weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide here.

A new $1.3 million dollar severe weather and emergency alert system was approved by Clearwater City Council Monday. Twenty six stations will be set up at beaches and parks to give visitors an early warning for severe weather. The system should be up and running by March.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

The 25th anniversary season of “Big Brother” premieres tonight on CBS at 8 pm. Two Floridians are in the house this season with Cory Wurtenberger, the 21-year-old brother of past contestant Zach Wurtenberger and 30-year-old Luke Valentine. They are both from Weston, Florida.

Shopping tax free for certain back-to-school supplies continues, with the last day Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs. The new school year will start on August 10th for some schools.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

