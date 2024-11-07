First Look At USF Stadium

What will the new stadium at USF look like? The first renderings are out which shows off the student only zones and a north lawn area. Take a look at what you can expect when it opens in 2027, and be a part of the ground-breaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Action 9: Flood-damaged cars hitting the market As Central Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Milton, the impact of this hurricane season could hurt anyone in the market for a new or used car. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Hurricane Raphael roared ashore in Cuba as a Category 3 storm, and is now making a turn to the west, well away from Florida. But it’s still impacting our weather with heat, humidity and windy conditions. The season officially ends at the end of November, and for the latest check the Dove Hurricane Guide where donations are being accepted.

The Florida Orchestra will return with the annual tradition of the free Pops in the Park concert this weekend in Vinoy Park, and with a special, second concert following Sunday at the BayCare Sound with Symphony By The Sea. Please bring your non-perishable food items to donate to Metropolitan Ministries at both shows.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Initial damage estimates from the two hurricanes in St Petersburg stand at $75 million dollars, with $50 million of that along at Tropicana Field. There is no official word on whether the Trop is viable for next season yet. St Pete City Council has approved $6.5 million to clean up the Trop for now.

