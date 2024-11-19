First fully authorized Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works

We’re finally going to get the definitive story of Fleetwood Mac straight from the band's mouth. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are going to be the subject of a new documentary, which has the backing of the band.

Apple Original Films is behind the "fully authorized" documentary, directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall. According to the description, it will be the first time the band will “share their extraordinary story in their own words.”

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” says Marshall. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

The doc is expected to cover both the highs and lows of the band, with the description noting it “will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

So far there’s no word on when the currently untitled documentary will debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.