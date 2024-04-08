FireHouse vocalist C.J. Snare dead at 64

Enchanted Rock Fest Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

FireHouse vocalist C.J. Snare died Friday, April 5, at age 64.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 7, the "Love of a Lifetime" outfit shared, "It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse."

The band adds that they're in "complete shock," noting that Snare had been on track to return to touring in the summer after undergoing surgery.

"CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years," the post continues. "'Reach for the Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You're singing with the angels now."

Snare joined FireHouse in 1987 and sang on all of their albums. The group scored Hot 100 hits in the early '90s with "Love of a Lifetime" and "When I Look into Your Eyes."



