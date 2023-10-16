FEMA Extends Disaster Assistance Deadline

Cleanup continues after last week’s F-2 tornadoes in Pinellas and Citrus counties, but there’s still plenty of work to be done after Hurricane Idalia’s damage. You can apply to for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance now until November 29th. For additional information, and to apply call 800-621-3362 every day from 7 am to 10 pm or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can download the FEMA App as well or just drop in to a a Disaster Recovery Center.

FEMA coordinates federal government's response to Idalia from Atlanta command center

It’s cool out there this morning. Tampa Bay temperatures dipped into the upper 50′s and we’ll have a high in the lower 70′s today. Winds are still brisk, so be aware of small craft advisories and rip current statements. Get the latest in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

For the almost 90,000 Floridians dropped by Farmers Insurance, another company is starting to accept those policy holders. Slide Insurance is a Tampa based company and will begin those renewals next February. The Tampa Bay Times has the full story and additional information.

Pulling out of Florida Florida Democratic lawmakers are pointing to the withdraw of Farmers Insurance from the state as evidence recent Republican-led reforms implemented to stabilize the market have failed. (WJAX)

The Cross Bay Ferry started service this weekend for the season, with trips offered from their new location in St Petersburg at the St. Pete Port just south of Albert Whitted Airport to the Tampa Convention Center. You can take the ferry Wednesday through Sunday, with special trips for Lightning home games. The ferry will run through the end of June, adding ajn extra month of service.

Ann-Ventures Are you sure we're still in Florida? Ann Kelly at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park visitor's center

There’s a great deal available for Florida State Park passes. The Great Outdoors Initiative will have annual passes at 50% off through January 13th, and that offer is also good for Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Visit a state park or just log on here to get your pass.

Dove Daily Update









©2023 Cox Media Group