The FBI wants you to 'Speak Now' if you've got info about a federal crime

Beth Garrabrant

By Andrea Dresdale

While you might have expected some companies to try to piggyback on the mania around the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), you probably didn't expect the federal government to get in on the act.

The FBI's Washington, D.C. Field Office is calling all Swifties to drop a dime on their friends and neighbors if they've got information about a federal crime being committed. In a tweet that used several of Taylor's song titles, the office wrote, "Justice is 'Better than Revenge.' You may not be 'Superman', but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, 'speak now.'"

The tweet included a graphic listing the "(FBI's Version)" of the crimes that it would like people to help them with, including terrorism, organized crime, violent crime, cybercrime and public corruption. It also provides a number to call with your tips and an invitation to contact your local FBI office, U.S. embassy or consulate.

So even if you think "No Body, No Crime," Swifties may be watching you.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

