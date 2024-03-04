Fans "won't have to wait too long" for new Elton John music, says his husband

Elton John has been pretty busy since he wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour: He's got two musicals opening -- one in London and one on Broadway -- and he's got new music on the way.

"He's been working away," his husband and manager David Furnish tells Variety. "I don't think you're going to have to wait too long [for new music]. I can't say when but he's making real progress. It was important for him when he came off the road to have a little bit of a breather and a break. But he's always said he's retiring from touring, but he's not retiring from working."

It's not clear which new music Furnish is talking about. During the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year, Elton told the crowd that he and his musical partner Bernie Taupin had just finished an album. Then, in December, The Who's Pete Townshend told Clashmusic magazine that Elton had "gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile" and that they'd finished it in two weeks.

Furnish also says that Elton will likely perform at his annual Oscar Viewing Party on March 10 with the special guest that he's booked: the band Gabriels. "It's hard to keep [Elton] off the stage," says Furnish.

One thing that Elton may not be looking forward to this year is more surgery. Earlier this year, Furnish said, he had one of his knees replaced, and he'll have the second one done this spring.

"Both his knees were bent so badly, but his left knee is now perfectly straight," Furnish explains. "His right knee is still bent so he’s going to have another surgery in April.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.