Fans celebrate one-year anniversary of the moment that led to Taylor/Travis love story

Today, July 8, marks the start of the greatest love story of our time. At least, that's how Swifties online are seeing it.

On July 8, 2023, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri. As he later related on his New Heights podcast, he was "butthurt" that he wasn't able to meet Taylor before the show and give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. But if he hadn't told that story, it seems, he wouldn't now be in what appears to be an extremely serious relationship with Taylor.

As Taylor herself explained to TIME last year, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that."

One fan included the clip of that podcast comment in a post on social platform X, followed by a montage of the couple's entire relationship. "The greatest love story of our time," the fan wrote. "...how far we have come!"

A lot has happened since then. Not only are Taylor and Travis, and their respective families and friends, now fixtures at each other's respective places of work, but Taylor immortalized their relationship in the song "So High School" on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and in a full-circle moment, she now performs it regularly on the Eras Tour.

And we're sure that a year ago, Travis couldn't have imagined that one day he'd actually be onstage in London, carrying Taylor in his arms during an Eras Tour performance.

As one fan put it, "you cannot convince me the invisible string theory doesn't work it's been one year since travis went to eras with a friendship bracelet and a dream."

