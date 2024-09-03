Eye infection leaves Elton John with limited vision in one eye

By Jill Lances
Elton John has revealed on social media that he’s been struggling with an eye infection that has affected his vision.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he writes. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

Elton went on to express his gratitude to the medical professionals and his family “who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”
“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing recovery so far,” he concluded, signing the note, “With love and gratitude, Elton John.”

Elton is the subject of a new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. That will be followed by screenings at the New York Film Festival, which he's expected to attend, and the BFI London Film Festival. It will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

